Rotork p.l.c. 9.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Rotork p.l.c. using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:ROR) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Jefferies International. Rotork p.l.c. are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set a target price of 275 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 9.2% from the opening price of 251.8 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 31 points and decreased 81.5 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 344.7 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 177.05 GBX.

Rotork p.l.c. has a 50 day moving average of 270.80 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 307.08. There are currently 872,672,064 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,403,977. Market capitalisation for LON:ROR is £2,146,773,366 GBP.

