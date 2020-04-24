Rotork p.l.c. 6.3% Potential Decrease Indicated by Barclays Capital

Rotork p.l.c. using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:ROR) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘EQUAL WEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at Barclays Capital. Rotork p.l.c. are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set their target price at 225 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -6.3% from today’s opening price of 240 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 12.5 points and decreased 73.3 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 344.7 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 177.05 GBX.

Rotork p.l.c. has a 50 day moving average of 259.12 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 304.55. There are currently 872,672,064 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,843,806. Market capitalisation for LON:ROR is £2,050,778,965 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn