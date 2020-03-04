Rotork p.l.c. 6.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

Rotork p.l.c. with EPIC/TICKER (LON:ROR) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Deutsche Bank. Rotork p.l.c. are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set their target price at 315 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 6.2% from today’s opening price of 296.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 9.9 points and decreased 31 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 344.7 GBX while the year low share price is currently 268.5 GBX.

Rotork p.l.c. has a 50 day moving average of 318.47 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 316.32. There are currently 872,654,450 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,855,880. Market capitalisation for LON:ROR is £2,714,827,891 GBP.

