Rotork p.l.c. 38.4% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

Rotork p.l.c. using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:ROR) had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at UBS. Rotork p.l.c. are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set their target price at 310 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 38.4% from today’s opening price of 224 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 77.9 points and decreased 115.1 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 344.7 GBX while the 52 week low is 177.05 GBX.

Rotork p.l.c. has a 50 day moving average of 279.46 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 309.09. There are currently 872,672,064 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,221,799. Market capitalisation for LON:ROR is £1,932,056,566 GBP.

