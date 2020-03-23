Rotork p.l.c. 27.5% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

Rotork p.l.c. using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:ROR) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Deutsche Bank. Rotork p.l.c. are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set a target price of 235 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 27.5% from today’s opening price of 184.3 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 112 points and decreased 154.7 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 344.7 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 177.05 GBX.

Rotork p.l.c. has a 50 day moving average of 298.36 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at . There are currently 472,436,873 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,563,911. Market capitalisation for LON:ROR is £1,734,836,973 GBP.

