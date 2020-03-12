Rotork p.l.c. 16.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

Rotork p.l.c. using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:ROR) had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Deutsche Bank. Rotork p.l.c. are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set their target price at 280 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 16.6% from today’s opening price of 240.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 69.5 points and decreased 88.5 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 344.7 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 185.65 GBX.

Rotork p.l.c. has a 50 day moving average of 312.52 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 315.84. There are currently 259,612,052 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,568,313. Market capitalisation for LON:ROR is £2,045,501,860 GBP.

