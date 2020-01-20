Rotork p.l.c. 1.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

Rotork p.l.c. with EPIC/TICKER (LON:ROR) had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Deutsche Bank. Rotork p.l.c. are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set their target price at 330 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 1.6% from today’s opening price of 324.8 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 14.3 points and increased 21.7 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 344.7 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 264 GBX.

Rotork p.l.c. has a 50 day moving average of 333.88 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 315.57. There are currently 872,551,911 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,565,108. Market capitalisation for LON:ROR is £2,821,833,114 GBP.