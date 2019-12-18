Ross Stores, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 3.8% Upside

Ross Stores, Inc. found using ticker (ROST) now have 23 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 131 and 99 and has a mean target at 118.7. Now with the previous closing price of 114.39 this indicates there is a potential upside of 3.8%. The 50 day MA is 113.08 while the 200 day moving average is 107.28. The company has a market capitalisation of $40,844m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.rossstores.com

Ross Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income. As of October 14, 2019, it operated approximately 1,811 off-price apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS names in 39 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.