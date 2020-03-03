Ross Stores – Consenus Indicates Potential 9.7% Upside

Ross Stores found using ticker (ROST) have now 24 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 145 and 99 and has a mean target at 122.79. Now with the previous closing price of 111.98 this indicates there is a potential upside of 9.7%. The day 50 moving average is 117.63 while the 200 day moving average is 112.84. The company has a market cap of $40,503m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.rossstores.com

Ross Stores, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income. As of February 13, 2020, it operated approximately 1,800 off-price apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS names in 39 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

