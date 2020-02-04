Ross Stores – Consenus Indicates Potential 7.9% Upside

Ross Stores with ticker code (ROST) have now 24 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 145 and 99 calculating the average target price we see 121.04. Given that the stocks previous close was at 112.19 this would imply there is a potential upside of 7.9%. The day 50 moving average is 116.42 while the 200 day moving average is 110.87. The company has a market capitalisation of $40,852m. Visit the company website at: http://www.rossstores.com

Ross Stores, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income. As of October 14, 2019, it operated approximately 1,811 off-price apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS names in 39 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.