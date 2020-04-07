Ross Stores – Consenus Indicates Potential 37.9% Upside

Ross Stores found using ticker (ROST) now have 24 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 125 and 80 with the average target price sitting at 103.08. Given that the stocks previous close was at 74.75 this indicates there is a potential upside of 37.9%. The 50 day MA is 94.16 and the 200 day MA is 108.76. The company has a market cap of $31,027m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.rossstores.com

Ross Stores, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income. As of March 9, 2020, it operated approximately 1,831 off-price apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS names in 39 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

