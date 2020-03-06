Ross Stores – Consenus Indicates Potential 19.2% Upside

Ross Stores found using ticker (ROST) have now 24 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 141 and 103 with a mean TP of 121.21. With the stocks previous close at 101.69 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 19.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 116.56 and the 200 moving average now moves to 112.77. The market capitalisation for the company is $36,025m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.rossstores.com

Ross Stores, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income. As of March 3, 2020, it operated approximately 1,800 off-price apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS names in 39 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

