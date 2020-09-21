Rosetta Stone Rosetta Stone, In – Consensus Indicates Potential .4% Upside

Rosetta Stone Rosetta Stone, In found using ticker (RST) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 30 and has a mean target at 30. With the stocks previous close at 29.87 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of .4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 28.56 and the 200 moving average now moves to 19.75. The market cap for the company is $722m. Company Website: http://www.rosettastone.com

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning and literacy solutions consisting of web-based software subscriptions, online and professional services, and mobile applications, as well as practice applications. It also provides administrative tools for performance monitoring, and measure and track learner progress; professional services; and custom solutions, including curriculum development, global collaboration programs, group and live tutoring, and language courses for mission-critical government programs. The company offers its products under the Rosetta Stone, The Blue Stone Logo, Lexia, Lexia PowerUP Literacy, and TruAccent trademarks. It sells its products and services through call centers, websites, app-stores, third party e-commerce websites, retail resellers, consignment distributors, daily deal partners, home shopping resellers, and third-party resellers and distributors, as well as directly to individuals, educational institutions, corporations, and government agencies. Rosetta Stone Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

