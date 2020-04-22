Rosehill Resources Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 628.1% Upside

Rosehill Resources Inc. found using ticker (ROSE) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3.5 and 0.5 and has a mean target at 2.33. With the stocks previous close at 0.32 this would imply there is a potential upside of 628.1%. The day 50 moving average is 0.46 while the 200 day moving average is 1.05. The market capitalisation for the company is $13m. Find out more information at: http://www.rosehillresources.com

Rosehill Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Rosehill Resources Inc. is a subsidiary of Tema Oil & Gas Company.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn