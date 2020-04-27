Rosehill Resources Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 513.2% Upside

Rosehill Resources Inc. with ticker code (ROSE) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3.5 and 0.5 with the average target price sitting at 2.33. With the stocks previous close at 0.38 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 513.2%. The 50 day MA is 0.38 while the 200 day moving average is 1.02. The company has a market cap of $16m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.rosehillresources.com

Rosehill Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Rosehill Resources Inc. is a subsidiary of Tema Oil & Gas Company.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn