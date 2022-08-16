Roper Technologies – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.2% Upside

Roper Technologies with ticker code (ROP) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 521 and 417 with a mean TP of 479.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 439.1 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 9.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 408.35 and the 200 day moving average is 446.78. The market capitalisation for the company is $46,582m. Visit the company website at: https://www.ropertech.com

The potential market cap would be $50,886m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Roper Technologies designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations. It also provides cloud-based data, collaboration, and estimating automation software; electronic marketplace; visual effects and 3D content software; wireless sensor network and solutions; cloud-based software for the life insurance and financial services industries; supply chain software; health care service and software; RFID card readers; data analytics and information; and pharmacy software solutions. In addition, the company offers precision rubber and polymer testing instruments, and data analysis software; ultrasound accessories; testing and analyzing plastic solutions; dispensers and metering pumps; control valves; precision weighing equipment; automated surgical scrub and linen dispensing equipment; water meters; optical and electromagnetic measurement systems; automated leak detection equipment; medical devices; products and services for water and gas utilities; and equipment and consumables. It also provides temperature control and emergency shutoff valves; turbomachinery control hardware, software, and services; specialized pumps; flow meter calibrators and controllers; vibration monitoring systems and controls; analytical instrument; drilling power section; and pressure and level sensors. The company was formerly known as Roper Industries and changed its name to Roper Technologies in April 2015. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.