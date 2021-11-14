Roper Technologies – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.6% Upside

Roper Technologies with ticker code (ROP) now have 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 560 and 375 calculating the average target price we see 520.64. Given that the stocks previous close was at 479.34 this indicates there is a potential upside of 8.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 470.38 and the 200 moving average now moves to 468.04. The company has a market capitalisation of $51,448m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.ropertech.com

Roper Technologies designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations. It also provides cloud-based data, collaboration, and estimating automation software; electronic marketplace; visual effects and 3D content software; wireless sensor network and solutions; cloud-based software solutions; supply chain software; health care service and software; RFID card readers; data analytics and information; pharmacy software; and toll system and products, transaction and violation processing services, and intelligent traffic systems. In addition, the company offers precision rubber and polymer testing instruments, and data analysis software; ultrasound accessories; radiotherapy solutions; testing and analyzing plastic solutions; dispensers and metering pumps; control valves; precision weighing equipment; automated surgical scrub and linen dispensing equipment; water meters; optical and electromagnetic measurement systems; automated leak detection equipment; medical devices; products and services for water and gas utilities; and equipment and consumables. It also provides temperature control and emergency shutoff valves; turbomachinery control hardware, software, and services; specialized pumps; flow meter calibrators and controllers; vibration monitoring systems and controls; analytical instrument; drilling power section; pressure and level sensors; and non-destructive testing equipment. The company was formerly known as Roper Industries and changed its name to Roper Technologies in April 2015. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.