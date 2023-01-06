Roper Technologies – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.0% Upside

Roper Technologies with ticker code (ROP) have now 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 550 and 385 and has a mean target at 486.91. Given that the stocks previous close was at 442.74 this would imply there is a potential upside of 10.0%. The 50 day MA is 426.59 and the 200 day moving average is 420.12. The company has a market capitalisation of $46,230m. Find out more information at: https://www.ropertech.com

The potential market cap would be $50,842m based on the market concensus.

Roper Technologies designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations. It also provides cloud-based data, collaboration, and estimating automation software; electronic marketplace; visual effects and 3D content software; wireless sensor network and solutions; cloud-based software for the life insurance and financial services industries; supply chain software; health care service and software; RFID card readers; data analytics and information; and pharmacy software solutions. In addition, the company offers precision rubber and polymer testing instruments, and data analysis software; ultrasound accessories; testing and analyzing plastic solutions; dispensers and metering pumps; control valves; precision weighing equipment; automated surgical scrub and linen dispensing equipment; water meters; optical and electromagnetic measurement systems; automated leak detection equipment; medical devices; products and services for water and gas utilities; and equipment and consumables. It also provides temperature control and emergency shutoff valves; turbomachinery control hardware, software, and services; specialized pumps; flow meter calibrators and controllers; vibration monitoring systems and controls; analytical instrument; drilling power section; and pressure and level sensors. The company was formerly known as Roper Industries and changed its name to Roper Technologies in April 2015. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.