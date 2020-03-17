Rolls-Royce Holding PLC 49.9% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:RR) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at UBS. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set a target price of 664 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 49.9% from the opening price of 443 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 240 points and decreased 247 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 945.6 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 347.3 GBX.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 50 day moving average of 653.06 GBX and a 200 day moving average of . There are currently 1,930,995,313 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 10,785,418. Market capitalisation for LON:RR is £7,584,948,124 GBP.

