Rolls-Royce Holding PLC 41.2% Potential Decrease Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:RR) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 190 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -41.2% from the opening price of 323 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 245.2 points and decreased 348 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 945.6 GBX while the year low share price is currently 249 GBX.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 50 day moving average of 554.60 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 709.25. There are currently 908,295,047 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 18,693,242. Market capitalisation for LON:RR is £6,105,806,425 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn