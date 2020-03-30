Rolls-Royce Holding PLC 32.9% Potential Decrease Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:RR) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 235 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -32.9% from today’s opening price of 350 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 265.8 points and decreased 337 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 945.6 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 300 GBX.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 50 day moving average of 599.75 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 728.08. There are currently 253,378,601 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 15,168,629. Market capitalisation for LON:RR is £6,437,129,880 GBP.

