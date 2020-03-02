Rolls-Royce Holding PLC 28.8% Potential Decrease Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:RR) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 460 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -28.8% from today’s opening price of 645.8 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 29.4 points and decreased 50.2 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 972.4 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 586.2 GBX.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 50 day moving average of 678.65 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 769.06. There are currently 1,930,995,313 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 7,673,461. Market capitalisation for LON:RR is £12,169,130,725 GBP.

