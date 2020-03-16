Rolls-Royce Holding PLC 22.2% Potential Decrease Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:RR) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set their target price at 350 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -22.2% from the opening price of 450 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 233 points and decreased 253 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 945.6 GBX while the 52 week low is 347.3 GBX.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 50 day moving average of 657.59 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 754.49. There are currently 1,930,995,313 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 10,588,157. Market capitalisation for LON:RR is £7,822,460,862 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn