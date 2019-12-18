Rolls-Royce Holding PLC 1.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Panmure Gordon

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:RR) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Initiates/Starts’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Panmure Gordon. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Panmure Gordon have set a target price of 698 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 1.2% from today’s opening price of 690 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 38.6 points and decreased 111.4 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 1003.5 GBX while the 52 week low is 679.8 GBX.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 50 day moving average of 733.32 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 829.90. There are currently 1,930,995,313 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 5,238,029. Market capitalisation for LON:RR is £13,520,827,225 GBP.