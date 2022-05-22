Rollins – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.7% Upside

Rollins with ticker code (ROL) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 40 and 34 with a mean TP of 37.33. Now with the previous closing price of 34.33 this indicates there is a potential upside of 8.7%. The 50 day MA is 34.19 and the 200 moving average now moves to 34.65. The company has a market capitalisation of $17,374m. Find out more information at: https://www.rollins.com

The potential market cap would be $18,892m based on the market concensus.

Rollins, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife. It also provides workplace pest control solutions for customers across various end markets, such as healthcare, foodservice, and logistics. In addition, the company offers traditional and baiting termite protection, as well as ancillary services. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchisee operations. Rollins was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.