Rollins – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

Rollins found using ticker (ROL) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 45 and 37 calculating the mean target price we have 39.75. With the stocks previous close at 36.94 this would imply there is a potential upside of 7.6%. The day 50 moving average is 39.53 and the 200 day MA is 36.35. The market cap for the company is $17,882m. Find out more information at: https://www.rollins.com

The potential market cap would be $19,242m based on the market concensus.

Rollins, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife. It also provides workplace pest control solutions for customers across various end markets, such as healthcare, foodservice, and logistics. In addition, the company offers traditional and baiting termite protection, as well as ancillary services. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchisee operations. Rollins was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

