Rollins – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.4% Upside

Rollins with ticker code (ROL) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 40 and 33 with the average target price sitting at 35.67. Now with the previous closing price of 31.19 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 14.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 32.06 while the 200 day moving average is 35.09. The company has a market capitalisation of $15,317m. Company Website: https://www.rollins.com

The potential market cap would be $17,518m based on the market concensus.

Rollins, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies. The company also provides pest management and sanitation services and products to the food and commodity industries; consulting services on border protection related to Australia’s biosecurity program; and bird control and specialist services, as well as offers specialized services to mining, and oil and gas sectors. In addition, it offers mosquito control, wildlife, lawn care, insulation, and HVAC services. The company serves clients directly, as well as through franchisee operations in the United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and Africa. Rollins was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

