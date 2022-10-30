Rollins – Consensus Indicates Potential -6.1% Downside

Rollins found using ticker (ROL) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 40 and 37 calculating the mean target price we have 38.5. With the stocks previous close at 41.02 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -6.1%. The 50 day MA is 35.96 while the 200 day moving average is 34.6. The company has a market capitalisation of $20,620m. Visit the company website at: https://www.rollins.com

The potential market cap would be $19,353m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Rollins, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife. It also provides workplace pest control solutions for customers across various end markets, such as healthcare, foodservice, and logistics. In addition, the company offers traditional and baiting termite protection, as well as ancillary services. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchisee operations. Rollins was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.