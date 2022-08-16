Rollins – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.9% Downside

Rollins found using ticker (ROL) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 40 and 30 with a mean TP of 36.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 36.97 this would indicate that there is a downside of -1.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 35.67 while the 200 day moving average is 34.06. The market capitalisation for the company is $18,170m. Find out more information at: https://www.rollins.com

The potential market cap would be $17,816m based on the market concensus.

Rollins, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife. It also provides workplace pest control solutions for customers across various end markets, such as healthcare, foodservice, and logistics. In addition, the company offers traditional and baiting termite protection, as well as ancillary services. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchisee operations. Rollins was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.