Rollins – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.6% Downside

Rollins with ticker code (ROL) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 45 and 37 and has a mean target at 39.75. With the stocks previous close at 40.39 this would indicate that there is a downside of -1.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 38.78 while the 200 day moving average is 35.82. The company has a market capitalisation of $19,935m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.rollins.com

The potential market cap would be $19,619m based on the market concensus.

Rollins, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife. It also provides workplace pest control solutions for customers across various end markets, such as healthcare, foodservice, and logistics. In addition, the company offers traditional and baiting termite protection, as well as ancillary services. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchisee operations. Rollins was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.