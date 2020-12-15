Twitter
Rollins – Consensus Indicates Potential -.3% Downside

Broker Ratings

Rollins with ticker code (ROL) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 39.33 and 33 calculating the average target price we see 36.56. With the stocks previous close at 36.67 this indicates there is a potential downside of -.3%. The 50 day MA is 38.57 and the 200 day MA is 35.03. The market capitalisation for the company is $18,908m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.rollins.com

Rollins, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies. The company also provides pest management and sanitation services and products to the food and commodity industries; consulting services on border protection related to Australia’s biosecurity program; and bird control and specialist services, as well as offers specialized services to mining, and oil and gas sectors. In addition, it offers mosquito control, wildlife, lawn care, insulation, and HVAC services. The company serves clients directly, as well as through franchisee operations in the United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and Africa. Rollins was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

