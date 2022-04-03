Rollins – Consensus Indicates Potential -.1% Downside

Rollins found using ticker (ROL) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 38 and 33 with a mean TP of 35. Now with the previous closing price of 35.05 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 32.32 and the 200 moving average now moves to 34.93. The market cap for the company is $17,143m. Company Website: https://www.rollins.com

The potential market cap would be $17,118m based on the market concensus.

Rollins, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife. It also provides workplace pest control solutions for customers across various end markets, such as healthcare, foodservice, and logistics. In addition, the company offers traditional and baiting termite protection, as well as ancillary services. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchisee operations. Rollins was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.