Rogers Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.6% Upside

Rogers Corporation found using ticker (ROG) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 277 and 277 calculating the average target price we see 277. Given that the stocks previous close was at 267.32 this would imply there is a potential upside of 3.6%. The day 50 moving average is 263.37 while the 200 day moving average is 267.79. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,062m. Visit the company website at: https://www.rogerscorp.com

The potential market cap would be $5,245m based on the market concensus.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets. This segment sells its products under the curamik, ROLINX, RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, CLTE Series, TMM, AD Series, DiClad, CuClad Series, Kappa, COOLSPAN, TC Series, 92ML, IsoClad, MAGTREX, XTremeSpeed RO1200, IM Series, 2929 Bondply, 3001 Bondply Film, and SpeedWave names. The EMS segment provides engineered material solutions, including polyurethane and silicone materials used in cushioning, gasketing, sealing, and vibration management applications; customized silicones used in flex heater and semiconductor thermal applications; and polytetrafluoroethylene and ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene materials used in wire and cable protection, electrical insulation, conduction and shielding, hose and belt protection, vibration management, cushioning, gasketing and sealing, and venting applications. This segment sells its products under the PORON, BISCO, DeWAL, ARLON, eSORBA, Griswold, XRD, Silicone Engineering, and R/bak names. The Other segment provides elastomer components; and elastomer floats for level sensing in fuel tanks, motors, and storage tanks for applications in the general industrial and automotive markets under the ENDUR and NITROPHYL names. Rogers Corporation was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.