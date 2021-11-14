Twitter
Rockwell Automation – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.5% Upside

Rockwell Automation with ticker code (ROK) have now 19 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 400 and 227 with a mean TP of 333.32. With the stocks previous close at 328.54 this indicates there is a potential upside of 1.5%. The day 50 moving average is 314.93 while the 200 day moving average is 297.9. The market capitalisation for the company is $38,808m. Visit the company website at: http://www.rockwellautomation.com

Rockwell Automation provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services. The Intelligent Devices segment offers drives, motion, safety, sensing, industrial components, and configured-to-order products. The Software & Control segment provides control and visualization software and hardware, information software, digital twin and simulation software, and network and security infrastructure solutions. The Lifecycle Services segment provides consulting, professional services and solutions, and connected and maintenance services. The company sells its solutions primarily through independent distributors in relation with its direct sales force. It serves discrete end markets, including automotive, semiconductor, warehousing and logistics, and other discrete markets, as well as general industries comprising printing and publishing, marine, glass, fiber and textiles, airports, and aerospace; hybrid end markets, such as food and beverage, life sciences, household and personal care, and tire, as well as eco industrial, including water/wastewater, waste management, mass transit, and renewable energy; and process end markets comprising oil and gas, mining, metals, chemicals, pulp and paper, and others. Rockwell Automation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

