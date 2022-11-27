Rockwell Automation – Consensus Indicates Potential -8.8% Downside

Rockwell Automation found using ticker (ROK) have now 21 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 300 and 195 with a mean TP of 243.14. With the stocks previous close at 266.61 this would indicate that there is a downside of -8.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 241.04 and the 200 moving average now moves to 239.76. The company has a market capitalisation of $30,418m. Visit the company website at: https://www.rockwellautomation.com

The potential market cap would be $27,740m based on the market concensus.

Rockwell Automation provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services. The Intelligent Devices segment offers drives, motion, safety, sensing, industrial components, and configured-to-order products. The Software & Control segment provides control and visualization software and hardware, information software, and network and security infrastructure solutions. The Lifecycle Services segment provides consulting, professional services and solutions, and connected and maintenance services. The company sells its solutions primarily through independent distributors in relation with its direct sales force. It serves discrete end markets, including automotive, semiconductor, and warehousing and logistics, as well as general industries comprising printing and publishing, marine, glass, fiber and textiles, airports, and aerospace; hybrid end markets, such as food and beverage, life sciences, household and personal care, and tire, as well as eco industrial, including water/wastewater, waste management, mass transit, and renewable energy; and process end markets comprising oil and gas, mining, metals, chemicals, pulp and paper, and others. Rockwell Automation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.