Rockwell Automation – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.1% Downside

Rockwell Automation with ticker code (ROK) have now 21 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 300 and 200 calculating the mean target price we have 241.52. Given that the stocks previous close was at 246.65 this indicates there is a potential downside of -2.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 235.41 while the 200 day moving average is 243.58. The company has a market capitalisation of $29,676m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.rockwellautomation.com

The potential market cap would be $29,059m based on the market concensus.

Rockwell Automation provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services. The Intelligent Devices segment offers drives, motion, safety, sensing, industrial components, and configured-to-order products. The Software & Control segment provides control and visualization software and hardware, information software, digital twin and simulation software, and network and security infrastructure solutions. The Lifecycle Services segment provides consulting, professional services and solutions, and connected and maintenance services. The company sells its solutions primarily through independent distributors in relation with its direct sales force. It serves discrete end markets, including automotive, semiconductor, warehousing and logistics, and other discrete markets, as well as general industries comprising printing and publishing, marine, glass, fiber and textiles, airports, and aerospace; hybrid end markets, such as food and beverage, life sciences, household and personal care, and tire, as well as eco industrial, including water/wastewater, waste management, mass transit, and renewable energy; and process end markets comprising oil and gas, mining, metals, chemicals, pulp and paper, and others. Rockwell Automation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.