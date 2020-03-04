Robert Walters PLC 27.7% Potential Upside Indicated by Liberum Capital

Robert Walters PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:RWA) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Liberum Capital. Robert Walters PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Liberum Capital have set a target price of 620 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 27.7% from the opening price of 485.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 110.5 points and decreased 20.5 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 676 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 428.2 GBX.

Robert Walters PLC has a 50 day moving average of 594.60 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 566.36. There are currently 76,057,955 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 63,762. Market capitalisation for LON:RWA is £371,238,882 GBP.

