Robert Half International Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -11.3% Downside

Robert Half International Inc. found using ticker (RHI) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 100 and 60 calculating the mean target price we have 73.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 82.9 this would indicate that there is a downside of -11.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 78.14 and the 200 day MA is 79.73. The market cap for the company is $8,876m. Find out more information at: https://www.roberthalf.com

The potential market cap would be $7,870m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Robert Half International Inc. provides talent solutions and business consulting service in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support. This segment markets its services to clients and employment candidates through both national and local advertising activities, including radio, digital advertising, job boards, alliance partners, and events. The Permanent Placement Talent Solutions segment engages in the placement of full-time accounting, finance, and tax and accounting operations personnel. The Protiviti segment offers consulting services in the areas of internal audit, technology consulting, risk and compliance consulting, digital transformation, legal consulting, and business performance improvement. The company offers it services under the Robert Half brand name. Robert Half International Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.