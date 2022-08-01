RLJ Lodging Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 44.6% Upside

RLJ Lodging Trust found using ticker (RLJ) have now 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 22 and 15 calculating the average target price we see 17.91. With the stocks previous close at 12.39 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 44.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 12.11 while the 200 day moving average is 13.47. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,094m. Visit the company website at: https://www.rljlodgingtrust.com

The potential market cap would be $3,026m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company’s portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.