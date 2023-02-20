RLJ Lodging Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.0% Upside

RLJ Lodging Trust found using ticker (RLJ) now have 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 18 and 12 calculating the average target price we see 14.89. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.54 this indicates there is a potential upside of 29.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 11.44 and the 200 day MA is 11.86. The company has a market cap of $1,845m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.rljlodgingtrust.com

The potential market cap would be $2,380m based on the market concensus.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company’s portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.