RLJ Lodging Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.7% Upside

RLJ Lodging Trust found using ticker (RLJ) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 8 calculating the mean target price we have 10.45. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.59 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 21.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 9.03 and the 200 day moving average is 9.16. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,450m. Visit the company website at: http://www.rljlodgingtrust.com

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company’s portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

