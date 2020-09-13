RLJ Lodging Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.2% Upside

RLJ Lodging Trust with ticker code (RLJ) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 8 with the average target price sitting at 10.7. With the stocks previous close at 9.29 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 15.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 9.15 and the 200 day moving average is 9.16. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,497m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.rljlodgingtrust.com

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company’s portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

