RLJ Lodging Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 57.9% Upside

RLJ Lodging Trust with ticker code (RLJ) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 21 and 13.5 and has a mean target at 16.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 10.61 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 57.9%. The day 50 moving average is 12.02 and the 200 moving average now moves to 13. The company has a market cap of $1,710m. Company Website: https://www.rljlodgingtrust.com

The potential market cap would be $2,700m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company’s portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.