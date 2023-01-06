RLJ Lodging Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.8% Upside

RLJ Lodging Trust with ticker code (RLJ) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 12 and has a mean target at 15.1. With the stocks previous close at 10.65 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 41.8%. The day 50 moving average is 11.42 while the 200 day moving average is 12.17. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,689m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.rljlodgingtrust.com

The potential market cap would be $2,394m based on the market concensus.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company’s portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.