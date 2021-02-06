RLJ Lodging Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.1% Upside

RLJ Lodging Trust found using ticker (RLJ) have now 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 21 and 10 and has a mean target at 14.4. With the stocks previous close at 13.83 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 4.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 14.02 and the 200 moving average now moves to 10.86. The company has a market cap of $2,307m. Company Website: http://www.rljlodgingtrust.com

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company’s portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.