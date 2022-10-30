RLJ Lodging Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.9% Upside

RLJ Lodging Trust with ticker code (RLJ) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 21 and 13.5 calculating the average target price we see 16.15. Given that the stocks previous close was at 12.06 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 33.9%. The day 50 moving average is 11.55 and the 200 moving average now moves to 12.78. The company has a market cap of $1,984m. Find out more information at: https://www.rljlodgingtrust.com

The potential market cap would be $2,656m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company’s portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.