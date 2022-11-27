RLJ Lodging Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.6% Upside

RLJ Lodging Trust with ticker code (RLJ) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 18 and 13.5 and has a mean target at 15.75. Now with the previous closing price of 11.79 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 33.6%. The 50 day MA is 11.29 and the 200 moving average now moves to 12.55. The market cap for the company is $1,949m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.rljlodgingtrust.com

The potential market cap would be $2,604m based on the market concensus.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company’s portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.