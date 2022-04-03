RLJ Lodging Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.8% Upside

RLJ Lodging Trust with ticker code (RLJ) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 22 and 15 with the average target price sitting at 18.7. Now with the previous closing price of 14.08 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 32.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 14 and the 200 day MA is 14.22. The market cap for the company is $2,406m. Company Website: https://www.rljlodgingtrust.com

The potential market cap would be $3,195m based on the market concensus.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company’s portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.