RLJ Lodging Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.2% Upside

RLJ Lodging Trust with ticker code (RLJ) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 13.5 calculating the mean target price we have 15.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 12.19 this indicates there is a potential upside of 29.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 11.32 while the 200 day moving average is 12.48. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,960m. Company Website: https://www.rljlodgingtrust.com

The potential market cap would be $2,533m based on the market concensus.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company’s portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.