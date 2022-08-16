RLJ Lodging Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.9% Upside

RLJ Lodging Trust found using ticker (RLJ) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 21 and 15 calculating the average target price we see 17.3. Now with the previous closing price of 13.42 this would imply there is a potential upside of 28.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 12 and the 200 day MA is 13.36. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,193m. Find out more information at: https://www.rljlodgingtrust.com

The potential market cap would be $2,827m based on the market concensus.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company’s portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.